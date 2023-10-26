Griffith emergency services tested in group training exercise

The Area News
Griffith's first responders were put to the test with a massive group training exercise at Griffith Airport

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 27 2023 - 9:40am, first published October 26 2023 - 4:00pm
Griffith's emergency services were put to the test in a massive group exercise at Griffith Airport, challenging their teamwork and capability with exercise 'Broken Wing.'

