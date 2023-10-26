Griffith emergency services tested in group training exercise

Griffith's emergency services were put to the test in a massive group exercise at Griffith Airport, challenging their teamwork and capability with exercise 'Broken Wing.'
Responders from Griffith's police force, Fire and Rescue NSW, paramedics, Rural Fire Service, the SES and airport staff met at Griffith Airport on October 25 for a group training exercise.
Members of the Air Force Cadets volunteered their time to acted as patients in the scenario.
"These exercises are essential to continue to upskill all emergency services and ensure when an incident does occur that we have the knowledge and skills to respond," the Griffith SES posted on their facebook page.
Griffith City Council's Director of Infrastructure and Operations, Phil King is the Local Emergency Management Officer, and was very pleased with how the exercise had gone as well as the professionalism shown by Griffith's first responders.
"It was really good. We had approximately 100 members of the respective emergency services, all of them were represented," he said.
"The amount of people that turned up surprised us. There were more than expected and I think that's the commitment from our emergency services people."
Mr King added that while the exercise had gone well, the scenario hadn't been seamless - which allows everyone to improve and learn, particularly noting communication as a point of improvement.
"Things didn't go perfectly. There were definitely some learnings ... we learnt how to access the airport, that's important because you have airside restrictions and then land side restrictions."
Each of the services that attended will hold their own debrief, while airport staff will review the Airport Emergency Management Plan and update it with the lessons from 'Broken Wing.'
"We've now tested the airport emergency plan and it allows us to update that plan accordingly."
