Western Riverina Community College is being celebrated for a massive accomplishment, with a 100 per cent completion rate in the Adult and Community Education program over the last financial year.
Around 450 people enrol in the ACE program every year, to work on literacy, numeracy and employment training.
The courses address and teach foundational skills and cater to a wide variety of people, from those facing unemployment, disabled people and culturally diverse students.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Minister for Skills, TAFE, and Tertiary Education Steve Whan visited the college on October 25 to congratulate them on their outstanding success delivering the ACE program.
"Education is the pathway to opportunity, and the ACE program at the Western Riverina Community College is making a real difference."
"By addressing foundational skills and health training needs, the College is empowering learners from diverse backgrounds, including those with disability and Aboriginal communities."
Mr Whan commended the college for their across-the-board approach to student support, providing services to ensure students can focus on and complete their courses.
"Fantastic outcomes for them getting 100 per cent completion rate. It's one of the focuses of the federal and state funding agreement is to boost completions across the skills training sector ... "By providing additional support, they're getting really good results. It's a great credit," he said.
"They're clearly doing it by providing wraparound services for students that help to ensure people with additional needs get through their courses ... they're teaching a lot of people who are from non-English speaking backgrounds and have got people who find it more difficult to prosper in a school environment."
He added hopes that the National Skills Agreement between the Commonwealth and the NSW state government would bring a boost in funding for WRCC and similar colleges.
"They're all going to benefit from the fact that the Federal and state governments have now signed an agreement that's going to boost funding."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.