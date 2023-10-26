The Area News
Griffith TAFE's engineering department are celebrating $500,000 in upgrades to equipment

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated October 26 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 12:34pm
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan with engineering apprentices at Griffith TAFE. Picture by Cai Holroyd
A major upgrade to the Riverina's welding and metal industries is now complete, with $500,000 in upgrades to Griffith TAFE's engineering department.

