A major upgrade to the Riverina's welding and metal industries is now complete, with $500,000 in upgrades to Griffith TAFE's engineering department.
Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan visited the campus to look over the upgrades and take a tour of the department.
Head Teacher of Engineering at Griffith TAFE, Frank Prestia said that the upgrades had provided needed upgrades and new equipment including a press brake, welders, a plasma cutter - even an augmented reality welding simulator for training.
"It really promotes the industry, we can use it as a promotional tool," he said.
"There were studies of traditional training, and it showed that VR welding gave them the skills quicker."
The department hit maximum capacity in semester one for 2023, and Mr Prestia estimated that they would hit similar numbers next year.
"Capacity is always driven by industry ... TAFE NSW Griffith has seen solid growth in engineering apprentice numbers in recent years, and the upgrade to our workshop will ensure we continue delivering the job-ready skills employers expect and deserve."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Whan said that the half-a-million dollar investment had come from a rising demand for qualified welders and metalworkers, with several major infrastructure projects needing metalworkers - including the Griffith Base Hospital redevelopment.
"It's great to see TAFE NSW creating a pipeline of homegrown welders and metal fabricators," Mr Whan said.
He added that the recent National Skills Agreement between the Commonwealth government and the NSW government would go towards further upgrades and ensure the future of TAFE.
"TAFE is going to get a big boost out of the recent training agreement we signed with the federal government. We need to do a lot more work in NSW to develop skills and what we're seeing here in TAFE is a really important part of that."
"There's been a strong investment in up-to-date equipment in the engineering and metal facility here. Griffith really is a centre for a lot of that activity in NSW."
Mr Whan added that next steps for TAFE and the state government would be to work on staff numbers and stability.
"I think the most important thing that's going to happen over the next few years is we're seeing more money coming into the people side. The Federal government has increased funding coming to NSW and we'll be working to try and rebuild TAFE - trying to get more teachers on permanent contracts," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.