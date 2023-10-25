The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sturt and Olympic highways will have improvements thanks to state government funding

By Staff Reporters
October 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work will take place on the Sturt and Olympic highways. Picture file
Work will take place on the Sturt and Olympic highways. Picture file

MILLIONS of dollars will be spent by the NSW government to improve safety on the Sturt and Olympic highways.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.