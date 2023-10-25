The Griffith Demons will be looking to pick up their third win of the season, but the form guide against West Wyalong is something that they will have to work against.
In recent years, it has been the Wildcats who have had the bragging rights over the Demons, having defeated them in last year's men's grand final, and they were the one side who Griffith couldn't beat in the regular season last year.
Griffith coach Ryan Minato is keen to see that form broken this weekend.
"We have a pretty tightknit group this season, and they have been training well," he said.
"We have had it tough against them in the last couple of years, so hopefully, we will be able to get one back over them."
Minato made the step up into the coaching role this season, having been the assistant for the last two years, and feels that the dynamic with the young side has been key to their success.
"We are definitely a pretty young side with the loss of a couple of the older guys this year," he said.
"It's just to be able to bring these guys through, and with myself being pretty young as well, it's good that we are all able to get along, and it's working really well together."
The clashes with the Wildcats have been physical in the past, and Minato is expecting a similar game this weekend but knows if his side stick to their strength, they will be able to overcome it.
"It's a big part of it, especially with being such a young side," he said.
"West Wyalong tend to be a bit more physical. I think our run is our strength, so if we are able to get out and counter their physicality with that, we will see that happens."
While the side has been able to pick up wins from their opening two games, the Demons coach feels their best game is still ahead of them.
"We have had comfortable wins in the end, but we have found that we have played in patches," he said.
"We don't feel like we have played the best we could yet, so hopefully we can get a full game together against West Wyalong because we are thinking it is going to be a tough game."
Meanwhile, the women's side will be hoping to end their winless start to the season when they take on West Wyalong on Saturday.
