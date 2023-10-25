The Coro Cougars will head out to Graham McGann Oval on Saturday, hunting for their first win of the season when they take on Hanwood in the 40-over contest.
It has been start that has seen the Cougars fall to two defeats before having the bye last weekend, but captain Tim Rand isn't too concerned at this stage.
"It's been ok they have only been tight losses," he said.
"I feel like both are games that we could have won, so it's not panic stations by any means. We will have a few players back this week, so hopefully, we can put on a better show."
Rand will be among those expected to return alongside brother Rob, with Cooper and Jake also expected to make their return to the side after being away for Coro's clash with Exies Eagles.
The Coro skipper wasn't using the changes to the side as an excuse for the start to the season.
"It has been a bit tough with numbers, but that's no excuse," he said.
"We were outplayed in both games, but we were able to get close in both, so we can take a bit out of that."
The upside to the start of the season for Rand has been the club's ability to bring through some younger players with an eye on the future.
"We have a few young blokes coming through from third grade, and the first grade side is pretty young as well with a few older fellas mixed in," he said.
"We are just looking towards the future and ensuring that we can be strong for years to come."
This weekend will be another tough one for the Cougars in their hunt for their first win of the season, making the trip out to Hanwood to play the Wanderers on their home deck.
The Hanwood side will be full of confidence, having seen off Leagues last weekend, largely thanks to a strong bowling performance from Angus Bartter, who picked up four wickets, while Josh Carn was also economical with the new ball.
With the bat, the Wanderers will be hoping to continue with the top order, all able to get starts against the Panthers, but will need one or two to push on for a big score against the Cougars.
Rand knows that his side will need to be at their best if they want to come away from Graham McGann Oval with points.
"They are undefeated at the moment, so they are obviously playing some good cricket," he said.
"We are expecting a tough match, especially with it being out there, but hopefully, we can come away with a win. They are normally pretty strong out there.
"It's a big ground, and the deck is usually pretty good, so we are looking forward to the challenge."
The clash will get underway at 1pm on Saturday.
