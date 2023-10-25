After a successful season on field for the Yenda Blueheelers, they capped it off with their presentation night to recognise the strong performances.
The Reserve Grade side were able to defend their title while first grade were able to make their return to return to finals along with League Tag and Under 18s.
Awards
Under 18s
Best Forward - Isaiah Nauer and Bohdy Martyn
Best Back - Wilfred Loganimoce
Coaches Award - Lachlan Vandrine
Managers Award - Jake Ramponi and Sione Valele
Most Improved - Akon Titio
Players Player - Dane O'Connor
Ted Greham Yenda Hotel Memorial Shield (Under 18s Best and Fairest) - Salesi Fatafehi
League Tag
Best Forward/Middle - Jayda Cook
Best Back - Alannah Starr
Coaches Award - Neda Su-Yung
Managers Award - Kayla Panazzolo
Most Improved - Dylan Javens
Players Player - Jenna Richards
Fuller Family Shield (League Tag Best and Fairest) - Jenna Richards
RELATED
Reserve Grade
Best Forward - Dayne Butler
Best Back - Josh Richards
Coaches Award - Kyle Darrington
Managers Award - Paul Kande and Jamie Parsons
Most Improved - Zac Dal Broi
Players Player - Trey Eldridge
Alek Leagh Memorial Shield (Reserve Grade Best and Fairest) - Tumokai Panapa-Poka
First Grade
Best Forward - Jacob Busnello
Best Back - Isaiah Little
Coaches Award - Trey Woodland
Mangers Award - Trey Eldridge
Most Improved - Jyden Smith
Players Player - Sam Burley
Bill Cotterill Memorial Trophy (First Grade Best and Fairest) - Ryan Newman
Perpetual Awards
Andrew Farrugia Award - Salesi Fatefehi
Strappers Award - Jayden Quinn
Reg & Rusty Hills Memorial Trophy (Colt of the Year) - Dane O'Connor
Yenda War Memorial Youth Club, Rookie of the Year - Sam Burley
John Del Nevo Club Person of the Year - Hodgkin's Family
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.