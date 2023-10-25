Griffith's first ever Lung Cancer Support Group is getting ready to launch at the end of November, just after the Shine a Light walk.
The walk will set off at Collina Oval on November 4, raising money and awareness for lung disease including cancer as Griffith takes a better look at lung conditions.
Organiser of the walk and now co-founder of the support group Pat Zandona said that she hoped to create a casual and safe space for anyone dealing with lung conditions.
"I think if you keep it too formal, you get nobody. Trying to get people to talk about it in a formal way especially, it's intimidating so it will be just casual," she said.
"We meet, we support each other ... Hopefully we can get some, we know there are others who are out there."
Ms Zandona and Tania Gray, another staunch supporter of lung cancer awareness, are leading the group
"Long-term goal is to create this group that people can know they can go to, they can talk comfortably about any topic. Anything they're having difficulty with ... it can be a safe place."
The group is set to meet on the last Wednesday of every month from November 22, at a variety of locations. The first meeting will be held at Cocoa and Bean at 10am, but Ms Zandona explained that they would decide on a casual space for the next meeting then.
She added that the group wouldn't be allowed to provide medical advice, but would have greater understanding of the issues faced.
"We're there purely for support. Often if you want to talk to someone, people out there sympathise with you but that's it. They don't understand unless they've been through it."
It's not too late to sign up for the Shine a Light walk, or donate towards the cause of raising awareness for the Lung Foundation.
Donation and registration information can be found fundraise.lungfoundation.com.au.
