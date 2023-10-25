The Area News
Leagues Panthers take on Exies Diggers in GDCA First Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:22am, first published October 25 2023 - 12:52pm
After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Leagues Panthers will look to bounce back quickly when they take on Exies Diggers at Exies No. 1 in the 50-over clash on Saturday.

