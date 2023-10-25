After suffering their first defeat of the season, the Leagues Panthers will look to bounce back quickly when they take on Exies Diggers at Exies No. 1 in the 50-over clash on Saturday.
The batting let the Panthers down last weekend as much of the top order failed to make an impact, and if not for the performance of Billy Evans with the bat, the result would have been worse for Leagues.
They will be bolstered by the return of Reece Matheson, who missed the clash with Hanwood, while Connor Matheson will likely return for his first game of the season.
This weekend's opponent, Exies Diggers, is still hunting for their first win of the season after defeats in the past two rounds.
Dean Villata will return to the first-grade side to take on his former side, and the Diggers side will be hoping they can replicate their batting performance from last week's game with a couple of players able to go on with starts.
