The annual Food and Toy Run is back again for 2023, collecting donations of non-perishable food and toys to ensure everyone can have a smile on their face for Christmas.
The run started in 2020 to provide assistance for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs, and has continued every year to ensure families and communities affected by disasters have toys and food for the festive season.
Senior Coordinator at Meals on Wheels Tenille Valensisi was pleased to have the event back for 2023, particularly considering rising demand.
"We've seen a huge increase with our hampers, we're expecting there to be an increase in requests for gifts this year," she said.
"Christmas time is going to be not as festive for some... we're hoping we can put some smiles on kids faces and deliver some nutritious food."
Donations are now being collected in special containers around town, as well as the Meals on Wheels office at the Yambil Street hub.
Once donations are collected, they'll be boxed up and sent away before the traditional celebratory drive up to Rankins Springs for a barbecue and some entertainment on December 2.
"If people want to join us on the day and support us, we'll have a barbecue down there and some entertainment by Dookie. They can come out on the run with us, we'll go for a bit of a cruise with cars and trucks and bikes," Ms Valensisi said.
"We always try and go to support a little town. This year it's Rankins Springs."
Ms Valensisi especially thanked Rob and Janelle Smith, who co-ordinate the efforts every year and put their fleet of transport trucks to use delivering the donations.
The toy run has run every year since 2020, aimed at providing some assistance and joy to families impacted. In 2020, the run aimed to provide some relief to Meals on Wheels and raise money for new freezers after the existing ones broke down.
