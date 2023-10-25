The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith's annual toy and food run is back again to ensure smiles on faces, as demand increases across the state

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:19am, first published October 25 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tenille Valensisi and Kim Mecham from Griffith Meals on Wheels with Rob and Janelle Smith from R and J Smith Transport, who collect and deliver the goods every year. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Tenille Valensisi and Kim Mecham from Griffith Meals on Wheels with Rob and Janelle Smith from R and J Smith Transport, who collect and deliver the goods every year. Picture by Cai Holroyd

The annual Food and Toy Run is back again for 2023, collecting donations of non-perishable food and toys to ensure everyone can have a smile on their face for Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.