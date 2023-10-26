Paramedics need more than just support

PARAMEDICS across the state provide some of the most critical and valuable care on the frontline.
They are highly-trained and highly-skilled professionals who are always there in an emergency and times of need.
The expectation is they can save lives and that is exactly what the are trained to do.
So, the question paramedics are asking is why aren't they being recognised by the NSW government in this capacity?
Without paramedics, the health system would be thrown into major chaos.
Paramedics are fighting for professional wages, but they say the government doesn't want to hear about it.
What will it take? Will it take a politician's loved one to be sick and need the help of a paramedic for them to realise their importance?
It shouldn't have to come to that.
Paramedics deserve better for the work they do each and every day in what is typically a high-stress environment.
Get behind your local paramedics here in Griffith and show them you support them by supporting their campaign.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.