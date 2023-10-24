The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith is on the hunt to acquire some top end talent for next season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 25 2023 - 11:25am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Page will head back to home club Queanbeyan for their centenary celebration next year alongside Alec McCormick, Rhys Pollock and Dean Simpson. Picture by Madeline Begley
Alex Page will head back to home club Queanbeyan for their centenary celebration next year alongside Alec McCormick, Rhys Pollock and Dean Simpson. Picture by Madeline Begley

Griffith is on the hunt to acquire some top end talent for next season following the departure of Alex Page, Alec McCormick, Rhys Pollock and Dean Simpson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.