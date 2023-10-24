The section of Kooyoo Street between Banna Avenue and Banna Lane is now set to be closed to vehicles permanently, after the decision was made at the October 24 council meeting.
Now that the Kooyoo Street upgrades are complete and the area has been turned into a plaza for pedestrians and events, it came to councillors to decide whether to seal it off to vehicles or keep it as a one-way street.
Originally, the plan was to keep Kooyoo Street as a shared-use area - with vehicles able to travel from Banna Avenue to Banna Lane through the street, although safety concerns prompted questions on whether the street should be closed permanently.
Councillor Glen Andreazza pushed to see it closed off.
"I just feel that it's best to keep it closed as the vulnerable people, the elderly and young children who don't have peripheral vision or the conception of the damage a motorcar woulddo if they were hit by one," he said.
"I just think it's going to be more suitable if we keep it closed."
Councillor Ellis agreed.
"By closing it, it means we can actually create a space there that people want to stay in. I think we can make it a beautiful space and that will enhance the businesses in that area," she said.
Councillors Christine Stead and Dino Zappacosta however, were keen to see it remain open to traffic.
"Half said they want it to stay open, the other half said to close it," Councillor Zappacosta said.
"It was always spoken that it would be a one-way traffic outlet for Banna Avenue ... It's only used once a month, whenever there's a special function. Any other time, we're blocking traffic and certainly upsetting business people down the other end of Kooyoo Street."
He suggested keeping it open on a trial basis and revisiting the issue in a year, but was shot down.
Councillors Laurie Testoni, Anne Napoli, Shari Blumer, Glen Andreazza, Chris Sutton, Doug Curran and Jenny Ellis voted to close off the street, while councillors Manjit Lally, Dino Zappacosta, Melissa Marin, Simon Croce and Christine Stead voted to keep it open.
Council staff will now apply to Transport for NSW for permission to close off Kooyoo Street to vehicles permanently.
