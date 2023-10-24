The Area News
Kooyoo Street between Banna Avenue and Banna Lane is set to be permanently closed to vehicles

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 25 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 10:02am
Griffith City Council has voted to block vehicles from driving down Kooyoo Street between Banna Avenue and Banna Lane. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The section of Kooyoo Street between Banna Avenue and Banna Lane is now set to be closed to vehicles permanently, after the decision was made at the October 24 council meeting.

