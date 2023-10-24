A MAN who threatened a service station employee with a gun in Griffith has been arrested and charged.
Earlier this week, Murrumbidgee Police released CCTV footage after the man allegedly threatened the worker of the Banna Avenue service station with a gun on Friday, October 20.
He fled the store and no one was physically harmed.
Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene and started an investigation.
As a result of their investigations, a 36-year-old man was arrested on Animoo Avenue in Griffith, about 10.30am on Tuesday, October 24.
He was taken to Griffith Police Station, where he was charged with an outstanding warrant, robbery while armed with dangerous weapon, possess unregistered unauthorised pistol in public place, and goods suspected stolen in/on premises.
The Griffith man was refused bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, October 25.
