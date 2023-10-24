The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Griffith man, 36, will face court after he attempted to hold up a city servo with a gun

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:07am, first published 8:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man will face court followed the alleged attempted armed robbery in Griffith. Picture file
A man will face court followed the alleged attempted armed robbery in Griffith. Picture file

A MAN who threatened a service station employee with a gun in Griffith has been arrested and charged.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.