SRV is 'categorically not about an art gallery'

Mayor Doug Curran has clarified that the proposed rate hike has 'nothing to do' with a new art gallery

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:00pm
Griffith mayor Doug Curran has clarified that the proposed Special Rate Variation has 'nothing to do' with the potential new art gallery, shooting down speculation and rumours that the extra money from ratepayers would go to it.

