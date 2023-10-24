SRV is 'categorically not about an art gallery'

Griffith mayor Doug Curran has clarified that the proposed Special Rate Variation has 'nothing to do' with the potential new art gallery, shooting down speculation and rumours that the extra money from ratepayers would go to it.
The unfortunate timing of both proposals have led to confusion around the situation, with the SRV consultation coming almost immediately after meetings debating a new art gallery and the construction of the Cultural Precinct Masterplan.
"We went out for the Cultural Precinct masterplan at the same time. We did have an SRV option in there for about three years time, but we just put it in there as a place-marker," Councillor Curran said.
"You have to have a plan. This is where people are confused. We're doing the plan because without it, the SRV for the gallery was only ever going to provide for half of the value. We were going to have to get money from the government, to do that, you have to have plans."
The proposed 'Gallery SRV' is not an option anyway without another round of extensive consultation, and Councillor Curran assured all that they had no intentions of moving forward with it until the council is financially stable in the long-term.
"One of the things that I will be asking staff to do is to bring back a report on removing the art gallery from our longer term budget. That removes it from the document, but it doesn't remove intent," he explained.
"What we're doing is making our council financially sustainable, which means putting money in reserves. If 11 or 12 years down the track, we've got money in reserve and we can get some from the government or a philanthropist comes forward, maybe that council will see about an art gallery."
Councillor Curran understood the confusion but clarified again that the budget SRV would not be used for any new art gallery.
In the meantime, the current art gallery is hosting the 'Only Just Begun' exhibition from local artist Di Tarr until November 5.
Following that on November 11, the Freilich Project from the Australian National University will be presenting exhibition-documentary double feature 'We Bleed the Same' by producer Liz Deep-Jones, photographer Tim Bauer and Art Director Brenda Dwyer.
