After 8 runs in the 9 week Arsova competition it is all over red rover for the long and short course Arsova trophy. Mark Andreazza and Edward Palmer only need to cross the finish line next week in any position to claim victory.
Mark on 194 point is 39 points ahead of Rodney Savage on 155 points. Rodney could steal the trophy if he came first next week to claim 40 points and Mark was AWOL, however 30 seconds added to Rodney's handicap last week makes that a 1,000 to 1 long long shot.
Speculation that Tammy Mingay who is 31 points behind Edward Palmer could snatch the trophy from Edward by coming first and gaining 40 points and Edward in the minor placings is flawed as there are too few short course competitors so even last in the short course gains about 10 points.
Focusing on the 39 starters in this week's long course Stewart Wood commencing from a 7 minute 30 second handicap and posting a net time of 29m47s claimed 1st place some three second ahead of James Wythes (22m35s).
The junior Feral committee member Connor Moore (29m21s) was 3rd followed by the enlightened poultry management Guru and Feral sponsor Richard West (31m27s). The heavily handicapped Aidan Fattore (18 minutes 15 seconds) made up plenty of ground to claim 5th place with a net time of 19m58s.
Despite missing 3 out of the 8 runs for this competition he is currently 3rd in the point score. Bronwyn Jones was the first female back, commencing from an 8:00m handicap she rocked home with a net time of 30 minutes 18 seconds to be followed 2 seconds later by Sharon Careri (27m20s).
RELATED
Posting his second-best time for this competition was 8th placed Tom Mackerras (32m54s) followed by Keith Riley (32m14s) having overcome jet lag from his Italy excursion John Keenan was 88 seconds faster this week to claim 10th place (28m04s)
There were 22 starters in the short course and this week Callum Vecchio starting from a 12-minute handicap claimed line honours with a net time of 14 minutes 02 seconds.
In his first official Feral run Heath Henderson (21m 04s) was on the right-hand side of the podium while the left-hand side of the podium was occupied by Harrison Palmer (16m49s).
Jaidyn Roach was the fastest short course runner commencing from a 15-minute handicap he posted a net time of 12 minutes 10 seconds for 4th place. Chloe Morshead (19m31s) in 5th place was the first female back, followed by Edward Palmer (21m03s), Maggie Croce (22m59s), Kate Morshead (22m27s), Tracy Vecchio (25m10s) and making into the top 10 were equal placed Neil Palframan and Janelle Toole (31m20s)
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.