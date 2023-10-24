The Area News
Griffith Feral Joggers Arsova Competition Race Eight

By Ron Anson
Updated October 26 2023 - 4:09pm, first published October 24 2023 - 2:56pm
After 8 runs in the 9 week Arsova competition it is all over red rover for the long and short course Arsova trophy. Mark Andreazza and Edward Palmer only need to cross the finish line next week in any position to claim victory.

