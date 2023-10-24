Announcements of a review into the current tariffs imposed on Australian wine by China have been welcomed by the wine industry, seeing it as a promising sign for the coming years.
NSW Wine Industry Association President Mark Bourne welcomed the October 22 announcement that China had agreed to a review of the 220 per cent import duties on Australian wine,
"We are now facing worldwide falling consumer demand and an oversupply of wine. The announcement of a potential pathway to resolve the multi-year trade dispute, and the reopening of the Chinese market, is positive news for many grape growers and winemakers across NSW," Mr Bourne said.
Here in the Riverina, Jeremy Cass from the Riverina Winegrape Growers said that it wouldn't be a miracle cure or silver bullet, but was 'very promising news.'
"We're just waiting with bated breath for that. It's something we've been hoping and waiting for for a long time," he said.
"It's not going to completely cure our situation but it will definitely help. It will make that transition to a slightly smaller industry a little less arduous."
It's estimated that the review could take up to five months to complete, but Mr Cass was hopeful to see progress - though he harboured a few cautions.
"The worst thing that we can appreciate at the moment is people getting rid of some of that old wine by trying to sell it, I'm a bit wary of that. You hope that everyone will do the right thing and ensure the market will remain viable for all," he said.
"Their consumption over there has dropped as well. It won't be exactly the same. The PM suggesting it could be a billion dollar market, I think it won't be that big and won't be for a long time."
