In the opening round of the longer format games for the GDCA Third Graders, Diggers wasted no time picking up a victory against Leagues.
After the Panthers won the toss and elected to bat, it was a tough start, with Manan Dave (1/4) picking up the wicket of Ajay Chilby (0).
Connor Moore (2/9) picked up another two quick wickets, and with no Panthers able to make a real impact on the scoreboard, Vula Wate top-scored with nine, they were bowled out for just 56.
The Leagues side needed early wickets if they were to have any chance, and when Wesley Wate (1/4) and Nate Sergi (2/25) were able to make breakthroughs, there was hope.
That was dashed, however, as Dave (20*) and Veer Chaudhary (5*) got their side to a six-wicket victory.
The Coro Cougars were able to make a solid start to their clash with the Exies Eagles.
While Javier Bruce (7) fell cheaply, Seamus Maley (43) and Tomas Goirigolzarri (29) were able to lay the foundation for the Coro innings.
Jugal Patel (3/24) and Ibraheem Ali (3/30) wrestled back some control for the Eagles before Liam James (29) and Miles Condon (19*) got the Cougars to 8/183 after their 40 overs.
The Eagles will look to chase that down this Friday.
Meanwhile, Hanwood is in the box seat to take a victory against Coleambally heading into the second week.
Owen Robinson (20), Angad Brar (20) and Bradley Whitworth (20*) all god starts as they reached 120 before being bowled out. Robinson (3/11) and Kadon Williams (2/3) did the damage for the Wanderers as Coleambally reached stumps on 6/31.
