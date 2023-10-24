The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Exies Diggers pick up early win over Leagues in GDCA Third Grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
October 24 2023 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the opening round of the longer format games for the GDCA Third Graders, Diggers wasted no time picking up a victory against Leagues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.