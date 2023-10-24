After just two rounds of the GDCA Second Grade season, there is only one side that is left unbeaten, as the Exies Eagles were able to pick up their second win of the season.
The Eagles headed out to Graham McGann Oval to take on Hanwood and were able to make a strong start at the top of the order after winning the toss and electing to bat.
Scott Rankin and Fletcher Robertson were able to put on 105, with Rankin (61) posting a fifty before he was finally dismissed by Kadon Williams.
The top order continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over as Robertson (30), Ali Mehdi (17), and Don Jayasuriya (20) were able to get starts as they pressed on towards a defendable total.
Williams (2/33) and Chris Barbagallo (2/34) were able to pick up a couple of late wickets to see the Eagles finish their 40 overs on 6/180.
The Wanderers reply didn't make the strongest start as Ryan Bock (4/19) was able to pick up four early wickets to see the Hanwood side fall to 4/28.
Behram Gul (25) and Wyatt Carter (25) tried to get their side back on track while some late hitting from Trevor Cowie gave Hanwood some hope, but Ibraheem Ali (2/21) and Ali Mehdi (3/11) ended those hopes as the Wanderers were bowled out for 137 to give the Eagles a 43-run win.
Meanwhile, in the first Friday night game for the second graders, Exies Diggers were able to pick up their first win of the season with a 25-run win over Leagues.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Rocky Perre (11), Grant McMaster (24), Thomas Chapman (11) and Brett Owen (30) were all able to make starts to get Diggers into a strong position at 4/98.
Manish Patel (4/25) tried to swing the momentum in favour of the Panthers and helped to restrict the Diggers to 138 when they were bowled out in the final over.
The Panthers top order struggled in the early stages as Krish Chaudhary (2/23) and Kayden Dauth (3/20) did the early damage as they fell to 4/53.
Vince Hellier (49) and Okatai Woetai (18) were the only Panthers to offer any real resistance with the bat as they reached the end of their 35 overs on 8/113.
In the final game, Coro Cougars were able to come away with a four-wicket win over Coleambally.
Jamie Bennett (4/10) did the damage for the Cougars after the Nomads won the toss and elected to bat.
Jacob Breed (32) was the only Nomad to make an impact with the bat as they were bowled out for 78. While it wasn't an easy chase for the Cougars, Seamus Maley (15), Bohdy Martyn (14) and Matthew Bruce (12*) got their side over the line with 20 overs in hand.
