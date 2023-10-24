The annual Pink Up Griffith campaign has raised over $20,000 for the McGrath Foundation to go towards breast cancer research and support services.
The campaign, organised by Griffith Real Estate every year to mark October - recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month across the world. The campaign features information nights, plenty of fundraisers and businesses across Griffith are encouraged to hold their own initiatives
The most recent event tying into the campaign was the 'Ladies and Tradies Night,' on October 20 at the Southside Leagues Club.
Jorja Langman and Chloe Bavaresco from Griffith Real Estate were thrilled with the turnout and the response.
"That was our last major event for the month. Next week, we'll announce the amount raised in total and just thank everyone and that's pretty much it," Ms Langman said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She pointed to the auction as a particular highlight.
"We raffled off many vouchers donated from the community. With the auction prizes, we had a pressure washer, a tent, a $600 hamper from Lola and Iris ... Luke Santolin and Luke Papandrea - they did the auction, that went really well. Everyone got really involved."
Last year the campaign raised $15,800 for the McGrath Foundation, but this year, the team has blitzed that with around $23,000 raised across the month although the exact number hasn't been finalised.
Ms Langman said the efforts across the month had paid off.
"I think it went really well. Everyone got really involved, people got behind it, overall it went pretty well."
Once tallied, the money will head off to the McGrath Foundation to be distributed to nurses across the country.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.