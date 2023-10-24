It may have taken three weeks into the Griffith Touch Men's Division One season, but MJ Hams Transport has picked up their first win of the campaign against George Duncan Electrics.
It was a near-perfect start for the MJ Hams' outfit, with Kahlan Spencer able to get over for the first try of the game with their first possession of the game.
It became a two-try lead soon after, while Isaac Piva was able to make a strong break down the right side to push the lead out to three in the back end of the first half.
While the George Duncan side pushed hard to get a try back before halftime, Jack Rowston was able to pick off a cut-out pass and raced away before passing off to Spencer. The George Duncan Electrics defence chased hard and forced a pass on the inside to hit the ground with MJ Hams Transport heading into the halftime break leading 3-0.
If George Duncan Electrics had a chance to get back into the game, they needed to be the next to score; however, after MJ Hams Transport got a repeat set close to the line, Riley Piva was able to dive over for the first point of the second half.
It was five unanswered tries for the MJ Hams side as Lachlan Wallace was able to get over. While there was some initial confusion after a tag before the line, the try was awarded after the defender was ruled to have been offside to all but wrap up the win for the MJ Hams outfit.
The George Duncan Electrics side were able to get a late consolation try right on the full-time siren as Bohdi Brady was able to dive over in the dying seconds to see MJ Hams Transport come away with a 5-1 victory.
The victory lifts MJ Hams Transport into fourth, leapfrogging George Duncan Electrics in the process, with both sides sitting with one with from three games.
Meanwhile, it was a clash at the top of the table when Marchiori Construction took on J Fallon Building as the two undefeated sides faced off.
The defending champions, Marchiori Construction fell to their first defeat of the season as J Fallon moved to the top of the standings with a 6-4 victory.
The Legend were able to stay within striking distance of top spot with their second win of the season after an 8-6 victory over Guidolin Agrimac.
Marchiori will look to bounce back next weekend when they take on The Legend in the battle for second.
Meanwhile, in the women's top division, Heart Racers were able to maintain their record as the only undefeated side in the competition after coming away with a 5-3 victory over Applied Engineering. Meanwhile, Gem Girls came away with a 12-7 win over Physifitness.
