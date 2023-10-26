The Griffith LHAC will focus on several key areas as 2023 nears to a close.
The annual recruitment campaign for new members is on so if you live locally, are interested in health and wellbeing in our community, have an interest in advocacy and some spare time each month then please consider applying.
The LHAC will be hosting a free, four-hour support skills workshop for the community in mid-November, which will be facilitated by the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program.
The course covers how to recognise and approach a person you are worried about; stress and its impact; information about suicide and how to talk about suicide; what is wellbeing and mental health plus other topics.
Members will also receive information on the new voluntary assisted dying care navigator service as part of a webinar for all the LHACs across the Murrumbidgee.
IN OTHER NEWS:
This will be in preparation for eligible people to access voluntary assisted dying in NSW from November 28.
We continue to promote the free after-hours GP service in the shires of Griffith, Leeton, Murrumbidgee and Carrathool.
Opening hours are 6pm to 10pm weekdays and noon to 4pm on weekends and public holidays.
The service is available by calling 1800 272 767.
Are you following the Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee - LHAC Facebook page for all the latest information and updates on health-related issues including news of the Griffith Base Hospital Redevelopment?
If not make sure to follow the page and keep up-to-date with what is happening.
More information is also available by contacting chair Margaret King on 0409 815 901 or by visiting www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/get-involved/local-health-advisory-committee-(lhac).
