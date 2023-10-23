Paramedics are assessing two men after a truck crash on a Riverina highway.
Emergency services were called to the Kidman Way near Cush Crescent at Willbiggie, south of Griffith, about 3.50pm on Monday, following reports a semi-trailer had crashed.
Initial reports indicated both men have sustained injuries to their shoulders.
IN OTHER NEWS:
According to the NSW Transport Management Centre, traffic is currently affected in both directions as emergency services await a heavy vehicle tow truck to arrive.
Traffic is heavy in the area and motorists have been advised to reduce their speed, exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.