The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Emergency services on scene of truck crash on Kidman Way at Willbriggie, south of Griffith

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services are responding to a semi-trailer crash on the Kidman Way south of Griffith. Picture by Google Maps
Emergency services are responding to a semi-trailer crash on the Kidman Way south of Griffith. Picture by Google Maps

Paramedics are assessing two men after a truck crash on a Riverina highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.