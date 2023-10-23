A troop of classic cars parked up at the Pioneer Park Museum for a three-day tour of the Riverina, showing off their collection of Bristol cars.
The Bristol Owners Club of Australia is enjoying a tour in Griffith, showing off their rare cars and comparing designs and machinery before taking off to Weethalle and Darlington Point for a visit.
Organiser John May explained the history of the vehicles, based on pre-World War II BMW's and developed by the Bristol Aeroplane Company to keep their workforce busy and employed after the war ended.
"These ones are all privately imported, they stopped shipping them internationally."
The collection on display ranges from the late-1940s to the mid-1980s, while Mr May's own cars are from the 1960s.
"They're quite sporty cars for their time, nearly 100 miles per hour," Mr May said.
He was especially pleased with the turnout from members, with 10 Bristol cars and a few 'Bristol-adjacent' vehicles coming along.
"There's 170 members in the club in Australia ... It's a nice club, a varied group of members," Mr May added.
The cars are speedy little things for their time, with a top speed of just over 150 kilometres per hour.
He added that this is the club's first time in Griffith but that they had been enjoying their visit, and especially thanked Pioneer Park Museum for hosting the exhibition.
Chairman of the Pioneer Park Community Association Denis Couch was elated to be hosting more shows and exhibitions after the Vintage Car Festival - especially one close to his heart.
"I'm exultant ...I have a great interest in old British cars, and Bristols in particular."
Third time is the charm for the club, having tried to hold the tour twice before but were forced to postpone it due to COVID-19 and the 2022 flooding.
The tour will be taking off to Weethalle on October 24 before visiting Darlington Point on October 25.
