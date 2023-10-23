The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Classic Bristol cars from the 1940s to 80s set up shop in the Pioneer Park Museum for a three-day tour

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Couch from the Pioneer Park Community Association, with John May and Jennifer Deschamps from the Bristol Owners Club of Australia. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Denis Couch from the Pioneer Park Community Association, with John May and Jennifer Deschamps from the Bristol Owners Club of Australia. Picture by Cai Holroyd

A troop of classic cars parked up at the Pioneer Park Museum for a three-day tour of the Riverina, showing off their collection of Bristol cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.