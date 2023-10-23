The Area News
Police have released footage of a suspect in the armed robbery of a Griffith petrol station

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 23 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 3:34pm
Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened a staff member at a Griffith petrol station with a gun. Picture supplied.
Police have released CCTV footage of an armed robbery of a Banna Avenue petrol station as investigations into the crime continue.

