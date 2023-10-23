Police have released CCTV footage of an armed robbery of a Banna Avenue petrol station as investigations into the crime continue.
Around 9pm on October 20, a man allegedly entered the petrol station and threatened a staff member with a firearm. The man fled the store shortly afterwards, and nobody was injured in the attempted robbery.
Officers have commenced investigations into the identity of the perpetrator, and are releasing footage in an appeal for information on the identity of the man.
The man is shown in black long clothing and a visor across their nose.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
