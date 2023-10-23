Police continue investigating Scenic Hill fires

Police are continuing their investigations into a number of suspicious fires on Scenic Hill after another two sprung up over the last week.
The area surrounding the old incinerator on Rifle Range Road saw a number of grass fires, one on October 19 and another the day afterwards.
The two are suspected of being deliberately lit, and the fires spread to surrounding grassland before being extinguished by the Rural Fire Service.
Another fire was extinguished at Hermit's Cave on October 16, before reigniting on October 17.
Police are appealing to the public for information regarding any of the incendiary incidents. Information can be reported to Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
