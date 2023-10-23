The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood and Leagues pick up GDCA Fourth Grade wins

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
October 23 2023 - 2:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.