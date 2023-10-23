Hanwood have opened their account in GDCA Fourth Grade after coming away with a six-wicket win over Coro Cougars.
The Cougars won the toss and elected to bat but were on the back foot early as Bradley Whitworth (2/0) picked up two early wickets.
Matthew Andrighetto (10) and Zavier Hoffman (6) tried to get their side moving in the right direction, but it wasn't until Josh Taprell (50 ret.) came to the crease that the runs started to flow as they finished their 25 overs on 6/109.
Rory Lasscock (16) and Whitworth (50 ret.) led the way for the Wanderers in the chase, while an unbeaten 11 from Josh Pentony helped the Hanwood side come away with the win.
RELATED
In the other game, the Leagues Panthers continued their strong start to the season with a nine-wicket win over Exies Diggers.
The Diggers struggled to get a start as they were bowled out for 50 with Reif Leach (28*) and Vaibhav Patel (19*) getting Leagues over the line inside five overs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.