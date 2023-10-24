The Area News
Local leader column with Libby Trembath from Soroptimist International Griffith | October 2023

By Libby Trembath
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:09am, first published 8:00am
Soroptimist International Griffith's Libby Trembath gives an update on what the group has been upto over the past month. Picture supplied
Soroptimist International Griffith celebrated the UN Day of the Girl by holding discussion sessions with students from both sites at Murrumbidgee Regional High School recently.

