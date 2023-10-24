Soroptimist International Griffith celebrated the UN Day of the Girl by holding discussion sessions with students from both sites at Murrumbidgee Regional High School recently.
A team of four members led these sessions, which looked at the range of issues affecting girls around the world and the reasons why it is so important for girls to be educated.
After that we discussed the issues confronting girls right here in Griffith.
The evaluations from both sites were very positive and we look forward to further discussions in 2024.
In November, we are also meeting with the girls from the Youth Advisory Group and Western Riverina Community School.
On September 10 and 12 we held two very successful self defence sessions for women and girls.
Following the positive responses from participants we will be looking at providing some more sessions in 2024.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our thanks to Cesar Cabrera and Elizabeth Heffer who ran the sessions for us.
Everyone who attended a session left feeling better equipped to live life in a way more oriented to thinking about our safety.
Congratulations to the winners in our environmental photography competition.
There were four sections and the winners were: Deanne Matheson (air), Alexis Trembath (earth), Deanne Matheson (climate) and Deanne Matheson (water).
Watch out for another competition in 2024.
Sunday, October 8 had a large contingent of our members down in Banna Avenue along with so many other community members putting together our citrus sculpture.
This is such a wonderful way for our community to get together and a great way to promote Griffith.
If you would like to find out more about Soroptimist International in Griffith, get in touch.
