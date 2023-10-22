It was a weekend of mixed fortunes once again for the Griffith Demons as they made the trip across to Narrandera for the second round of the MIA League.
The men were the first side out as they changed up the schedule, and the Demons were able to go two from two as they came away with a 75-53 win over the Knights, who were playing their first game of the season after their round one games against West Wyalong were forfeited.
Jacob Testoni led the way for the Demons with 28 points as he continues to be one of the leaders in a young side.
It was a closer game for the girls, but it was the Knights who were able to open their account as they picked up an 11-point win, with Bella Longford top-scoring for the Narrandera side with 12 points.
The Demons will return home next weekend for a clash with West Wyalong at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre. The Wildcats started their season with defeats in both the men's and women's to Leeton.
