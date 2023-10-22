The Area News
Griffith Demons suffer mixed results against Narrandera in MIA League

Liam Warren
October 22 2023 - 1:48pm
Jacob Testoni top scored as the Demons picked up a win in the men's.
It was a weekend of mixed fortunes once again for the Griffith Demons as they made the trip across to Narrandera for the second round of the MIA League.

