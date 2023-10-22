The Area News
Exies Eagles take down Exies Diggers in GDCA First Grade

By Liam Warren
Updated October 22 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 1:19pm
Exies Eagles have moved clear in second place after coming away with a five-wicket win over Exies Diggers at Exies No. 2.

