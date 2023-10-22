Exies Eagles have moved clear in second place after coming away with a five-wicket win over Exies Diggers at Exies No. 2.
The Diggers side won the toss and were able to make a strong start at the top of the order, with Mark Favell and Kyle Pete putting on 44 runs before Arjun Kamboj picked up Pete (34) while Parwinder Singh followed that up with the wicket of Chaise Sergi (0).
Favell kept the scoreboard ticking over, and while Ben Fattore (8) fell cheaply, he was able to find a partner in Patrick Payne, and the fifth-wicket pairing got the side to 117 before Payne (25) fell to Ahmed Bilal (1/35).
When Favell (47) was dismissed by Kamboj (2/42), that all but ended the resistance from the Diggers.
Dan Hillam (10) was the only Diggers lower order batsman to break double digits as Suman Poudel (3/28), Mason Ashcroft (2/21), and Duane Ashcroft (1/12) rolled through the remaining batters to see Diggers bowled out for 153.
It wasn't the strongest start with the bat for the Eagles as Jimmy Mann (0) fell early when he was caught off the bowling of Dan Hillam, Zac Dart and Craig Burge were able to get their side back on track.
The second-wicket pairing added 70 runs before Dart (46) fell just short of a fifty when he was caught off the bowling of Manan Dave (1/5).
Burge and Travers Pickmere kept the momentum for the Eagles, getting their side to 108 before Burge (31) was dismissed by Mark Favell (1/21).
Payne (2/42) picked up two quick wickets, Mason Ashcroft (10*) and Bilal (18*) got the Eagles over the line for a five-wicket win.
