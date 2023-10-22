Hanwood has taken out the battle of the unbeaten GDCA First Grade sides and now sits clear at the top of the table after a four-wicket win over the Leagues Panthers at Exies No. 1.
The Panthers won the toss, but it was Hanwood who were able to make the most of the early going as after a maiden in the first over, Jack Rowston (0) fell to the first ball he faced when he was knocked over by Angus Bartter.
It didn't improve for the Panthers as Matt Keenan (4) followed closely behind when he was caught off the bowling of Carn (2/13), while Jimmy Binks (4) and Noah Gaske (14) also departed in quick succession as the Leagues side fell to 4/26.
Michael Cudmore and Bailey Morrissey tried to get their side moving forward, but they were only able to add 14 runs before Morrissey (3) and Cudmore (15) both departed to the bowling of Luke DeMamiel (2/15).
Hanwood would have been hoping to pick up the remaining four wickets without too much trouble, but Billy Evans had other ideas.
Alongside James Naseby, the young pair were able to put together the biggest partnership of the game for the Panthers with a stand of 28 before Charlie Cunial was able to breakthrough with the wicket of Naseby (3).
While Evans (34*) kept the scoreboard ticking over, he ran out of partners as Bartter (4/28) and Cunial (2/16) were able to remove the tail to see the Panthers bowled out for 107.
It looked like the Wanderers would be making short work of the chase with Dean Catanzariti and Jordan Whitworth at the crease.
The opening pair were able to put on 44 before Catanzariti (19) was caught off the bowling of Liam Warren.
Oliver Bartter (19) joined Whitworth (15) out in the middle, and they added 21 before the pair departed in quick succession to Noah Gaske.
On either side of drinks, Warren (3/41) picked up Deol (2) and Cunial (14), while with just six runs needed, Sam Robinson (7) became Gaske's (3/49) third victim.
Leagues hopes of an unlikely win were ultimately ended when Owen Robinson (19*) hit a six to see the Wanderers pass the Panthers' total to come away with a four-wicket win.
Hanwood will look to keep their momentum going when they return home to take on the Coro Cougars while Leagues take on Diggers.
