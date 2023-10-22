The Area News
Hanwood Wanderers see off Leagues Panthers in GDCA First Grade

By Staff Writers
Updated October 22 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:46pm
Hanwood has taken out the battle of the unbeaten GDCA First Grade sides and now sits clear at the top of the table after a four-wicket win over the Leagues Panthers at Exies No. 1.

