The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Compact Incorporated are launching a new platform to connect young jobseekers with vacancies

By Staff Reporters
October 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Compact Incorporated team. Picture supplied
The Compact Incorporated team. Picture supplied

Young jobseekers are in luck, with a new online platform hoping to help connect job vacancies with the young people searching for them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.