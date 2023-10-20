Young jobseekers are in luck, with a new online platform hoping to help connect job vacancies with the young people searching for them.
The Successful Futures Portal is a new platform from Compact Incorporated, specialised to focus on jobseekers between 15 and 24, connecting them to Riverina Murray businesses.
Compact Executive Officer Megan Mulrooney said that they had noticed businesses struggling to fill entry-level positions and had wanted to simplify the process.
"We have spent three decades building strong connections with young people, schools, industry, and community and we know that by working together, all can succeed," she said.
"Understanding and responding to industry needs is what we do, and right now, we know that businesses are having a hard time finding young people to fill entry level positions. That's why we set out to make it easier."
READ MORE
Jamie Shepley, Executive Chef at Mr Lawrence and Hide Steak Bar in Wagga Wagga, testified to the success of the role.
"As someone who has been actively involved with COMPACT and witnessed their dedication firsthand, I can attest to their exceptional work in the field of youth career development," he said.
"I have seen many young individuals find meaningful work placement and employment opportunities, and it's clear that COMPACT is making a significant impact in bridging the gap between education and the workforce."
Ms Mulrooney encouraged businesses to register openings and vacancies ahead of the end of the school term, as school leavers look to new opportunities and their futures.
"The Successful Futures Portal is much more than a youth job board; it's a commitment to the future of our region. As a trusted voice in this space, we expect it to be popular with all communities across the Riverina Murray."
The portal is now available at successfulfutures.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.