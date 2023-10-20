After 42 years of assisting families and members of the public to uncover the past, the Griffith Genealogical and History Society is folding.
The outlet on Banna Avenue will cease operating on December 17, with all collections and materials being redirected to the Griffith City Library and the Pioneer Park Museum.
The closure of the group has come about due to a lack of volunteers and rising costs associated with running the outlet.
Membership Secretary Margaret Tucker has called the closure 'a great shame', but says there is some solace in the fact the wealth of materials are being rehomed for public access.
"I do feel very sad about it," Mrs Tucker said. "I feel it shouldn't be closing but on the other hand majority of our working members are in their 80 and 90s. We recent lost two of them."
Their collections are immense and include an extensive record of identities and information on marked and unmarked graves in Riverina cemeteries that cannot be found online.
"We've collected so much that it's unbelievable and much of it can only be found exclusively with us" Mrs Tucker said.
"Yes, people can easily research things online but not everything can be found there and that's where the importance of a local history group really comes into perspective."
"Its been an invaluable service, with fantastically helpful and knowledgeable volunteers. But I have seen the membership dwindle from over 100 down to 70. and it has become increasingly difficult to find people to run the society and be on duty."
Adding to that has been the cost of running the outlet, located near the Griffith CWA house.
"It's between $6000 and $7000 per year in costs," Mrs Tucker said.
"That's just to keep the doors open and pay for electricity, with a number of computers on site as well as lights."
The society will enjoy one final official get together on November 12th at the Griffith Leagues Club.
