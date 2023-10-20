Wind, rain and fluctuating temperatures are adding to create a bad asthma season, with one Griffith GP warning the worst is yet to come.
Your Health GP Dr Thevashangar Vasuthevan is urging residents to check with their GPs about how to best manage asthma, saying attacks and associated symptoms are on the rise.
"I've been seeing a lot of patients who have had flare-ups and associated symptoms. This season will be worse than last year. Although there haven't been a great many thunderstorms, there has been a lot of wind and fluctuating temperatures," Dr Vasuthevan said.
"As it starts to warm up, the pollen count will increase and cases of asthma along with it - including for people who might never have had problems before.
"The Griffith area is a hub for allergies. I know people who go away to other areas such as the coast and their asthma and allergies calm. But when they come back it flares up again."
He said lingering Influenza and COVID can also complicate asthma symptoms.
"Influenza is receding but still hanging around for the moment," Dr Vasuthevan said.
"I think this can confuse people as to whether they are dealing with flu, hay fever, asthma or both. That's also an important reason people should see their doctors who can help them manage.
"I think we are yet to see the peak of asthma related issues and I'm expecting it to be a long Spring."
MLHD disaster manager Denise Garner said while the pollen count is currently low, it is expected to rise, adding thunderstorm asthma can affect those who have not suffered the condition before.
"We're seeing similar climatic conditions to 2016 which saw an influx of cases. So it's certainly something we are monitoring," Ms Garner said.
"People who suffer from asthma, hay fever or sinusitis should be on alert during thunderstorm activity and also discuss with their GP the most appropriate management of symptoms to avoid escalation, reduce severe flare-ups, and hopefully avoid the need to call an ambulance or go to hospital," Dr Garner said.
"Having an asthma action plan in place is important. If you have an asthma action plan be sure your family and workplace know about it so they can assist you in an emergency," Dr Garner said.
Residents can monitor thunderstorm activity via the Bureau of Meteorology website www.bom.gov.au.
They can also receive an SMS alert when the pollen counts are high and thunderstorms are predicted by texting the word Asthma to 0417 115 876.
