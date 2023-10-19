Kooyoo Street closure to be decided

Griffith City Council will vote on the future of Kooyoo Street, following the return of surveys to the community.
Kooyoo Street, between Banna Avenue and Banna Lane, has been transformed into a pedestrian plaza featuring kiosks, benches, and trees to create a community events space.
The road has been closed during construction, but the decision on whether it will remain that way permanently has been up for debate.
At the February 14 meeting, councillor Glen Andreazza pitched closing the street to motor vehicles permanently, although councillors voted to take the question to the community following the completion of Stage 2 of the upgrades.
Those upgrades were completed in September, and the community consultation started on 4 September, before closing on October 9.
Out of 288 responses to the survey sent out to the community, 149 responded in favour of permanently closing the street, narrowly beating out the 134 respondents who preferred to keep it open.
Based on that and other community feedback, Council staff have recommended closing the street to vehicles permanently following an application to Transport for NSW.
Councillors will vote on whether or not to close the section of Kooyoo Street at the council meeting on October 24 at 7pm. The meeting will be livestreamed at Griffith City Council's facebook page.
