Ripper crowds expected for Pig Day Out

After bringing in around 2000 people from across the state and beyond for its debut last year, the annual 'Pig Day Out' Punt Hotel Races will be on again next month.
Raising money for The Riverina Outback Rally to go towards Country Hope, the event is expected to see people converge on Darlington Point for the marvel again this year.
"It was incredibly successful last year and basically straight after it happened, we immediately decided to make it an annual event because it brought so many people to town. It was such a boost," organiser Gavin Gilbert said.
"As a result, we've decided to scale things up this year with a few extra features."
Those features will include games of 'Two Up' to coincide with Remembrance Day, food vans to ensure the hunger of the masses is kept at bay, as well as car and bike shows and activities for the kids.
Of course, it wouldn't be a pig show without the pig races, and this year will feature a six race program with an auction to be run prior to each, along with sweeps on offer.
The winning pig of each race will then take part in the maiden event, the 'Bidgee Bulk Punt Hotel Ham It Up".
"There will be plenty happening for people of all ages. But I think everyone will get a kick out of the races themselves - they are plenty of fun," he said.
"'Two Up' will be featured for the first time given the important date of November 11. I think that will be a great addition to everything that will be happening."
The founder of the races, Kevin Kiley, will also be in attendance as the race caller.
"He began all this about ten years ago. He has a pub near Toowoomba and started it as a fundraiser and it has just taken off," Mr Gilbert said.
"I think he'll really get the crowd going. It's going to be a great day.".
The fun will kick off on November 11 from 12pm at Darlington Point's Punt Hotel.
