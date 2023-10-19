The Area News
Thousands predicted to flock to Darlington Point's Punt Hotel for Pig Day Out

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 19 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Ripper crowds expected for Pig Day Out
After bringing in around 2000 people from across the state and beyond for its debut last year, the annual 'Pig Day Out' Punt Hotel Races will be on again next month.

