The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

The improvements recommended by the Safer Cities project are getting underway with bridge upgrades

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 19 2023 - 2:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councils Director Economic & Organisational Development Shireen Donaldson, Project Support Officer Karin Penninga, MIs Customer Services & Water Delivery general manager Lindsay Golsby-Smith, Councils Project Planner Melanie Vella and MIs Cadet Engineer Chloe Whittaker. Picture supplied.
Councils Director Economic & Organisational Development Shireen Donaldson, Project Support Officer Karin Penninga, MIs Customer Services & Water Delivery general manager Lindsay Golsby-Smith, Councils Project Planner Melanie Vella and MIs Cadet Engineer Chloe Whittaker. Picture supplied.

The Her Way 2680 project is getting underway, with the upgrade of two bridges on Ulong Street and Kooyoo Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.