The Her Way 2680 project is getting underway, with the upgrade of two bridges on Ulong Street and Kooyoo Street.
Following a significant research period that showed a number of areas for improvement, tangible upgrades are now on the way to improve public spaces and make Griffith a safer space for women and gender-diverse people.
Step one is to remove a number of trees near both the Ulong and Kooyoo bridges, which were noted to limit visibility and safety around the area.
Project Planner at Griffith City Council Melanie Vella said that the removal would also facilitate further upgrades.
"The removal of these trees is a crucial step towards creating better sight-lines and facilitating upgrades to the adjacent bridges, which was a key outcome from the Her Way Co-Design workshops," she said.
"This will contribute significantly to the overall sense of safety and aesthetics of the street."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Murrumbidgee Irrigation has joined as a partner to help remove vegetation along the streets and were excited to be involved.
"This is a fantastic initiative for the community, and it will ensure those who work and live around our infrastructure, do so in relative safety," said MI's Customer Services and Water Delivery General Manager, Lindsay Golsby-Smith.
CEO of Linking Communities Network Yvonne Wilson was excited to see tangible effects from the consultation process.
"It's been in the pipeline for some time to make those targeted areas safer for women. I hope that it could have a flow-on effect for everyone, I think that's a good thing ... it's a very positive thing that the council has undertaken," she said.
"I look forward to being able to walk around safely, or a little bit safer. Nobody can absolutely guarantee the safety of people walking around in the dark but by this initiative, it will make things a little bit safer."
She added hopes that the improvements would make Griffith safer, not just at night, and not just for women, but for everyone at all times.
The tree removal is scheduled to be completed by the end of November. Griffith City Council is the planning to move on to a number of enhancements to the Canal Street footbridges including improved lighting, widened pathways and landscaping.
They also added assurances that they would replant and replace any trees removed as part of the Her Way project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.