The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Pink Up Griffith fundraising tally reaches $11K, around 70 businesses on board

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 19 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was snags, onions and bread a 'plenty at Middy's as part of the Pink Up Griffith initiative on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.