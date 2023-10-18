The Area News
After months of debate, the countdown has started to a final decision on the rate variation

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 19 2023 - 12:33pm, first published October 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Griffith City Council will make a final decision on whether to apply for a special rate variation at the October 24 meeting. Pictures file.
Griffith City Council will make a final decision on whether to apply for a special rate variation at the October 24 meeting. Pictures file.

It's been a process of many months, but it's now less than one week until Griffith City Council must make the unenviable decision of whether or not to appeal to IPART for a special rate variation.

