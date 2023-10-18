The 'Lords of the Soil' production is on the lookout for extras and background actors ahead of shooting here in Griffith and Darlington Point.
'Lords of the Soil' is an upcoming film produced, written by and starring Leeton's own Jake Speer and shooting in the Riverina from October 27. The film centres on the relationship between an Indigenous family and a young doctor settling here in the 1800s.
Mr Speer explained that beyond the immediate story, there was an undercurrent about Australia's relationship with past and present First Nations people.
"More broadly, it speaks to Australia's relationship with not just First Nations people but our relationship with the land as well, our connection with community and the stark contrast between land ownership and land custodianship," he said.
"The wider narrative about how the film has been made is really to showcase the Riverina as a place for creativity. Part of this production has been to encourage Riverina locals ... We have a hybrid crew, we're using a lot of people from Griffith, Leeton and Wagga in our cast and crew."
Now having established the principal cast and crew, the production is now turning to finding extras for minor roles and background actors - with a focus on Wiradjuri representation.
"We want to encourage everyone from any background to get in touch, but we're really interested in hearing from the Wiradjuri community," said Mr Speer.
"The overall commitment is various but if people are willing to spend a day or two on set, I'd encourage them to get in touch ... One thing that makes a film special is the uniqueness of the supporting cast."
He added hopes that 'Lords of the Soil' would boost the Riverina's film industry and encourage any creatives to give it a shot.
"I think there's a really unique landscape and unique history as well as personnel and skills that transfer really well."
Filming is set to begin on October 27 at a range of locations across the Riverina before a planned release in 2024. Interested actors can get in touch with the production at info@kensingtonhouseentertainment.com.
