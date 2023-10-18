The Area News
The upcoming film 'Lords of the Soil' is on the lookout for extras and background actors

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
October 18 2023 - 3:00pm
Plenty of locals have taken up the call to help with production, including Oumi Karenga-Hewitt who serves as co-producer. Picture file.
Plenty of locals have taken up the call to help with production, including Oumi Karenga-Hewitt who serves as co-producer. Picture file.

The 'Lords of the Soil' production is on the lookout for extras and background actors ahead of shooting here in Griffith and Darlington Point.

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

