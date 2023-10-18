The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Old clothes to bring new cash to Lake Wyangan school

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloye Ford and Sophie Trefillo from Bargain Buys will be accepting donations for the Lake Wyangan Public School fundraiser. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Cloye Ford and Sophie Trefillo from Bargain Buys will be accepting donations for the Lake Wyangan Public School fundraiser. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Got old clothes taking up too much space in the wardrobe? Lake Wyangan Public School is here to help you out with their clothing drive fundraiser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.