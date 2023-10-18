Old clothes to bring new cash to Lake Wyangan school

Got old clothes taking up too much space in the wardrobe? Lake Wyangan Public School is here to help you out with their clothing drive fundraiser.
The school is currently collecting donations of previously-loved clothes, gathering up stock to sell at a massive clothing drive in November to raise funds.
Cloye Ford from the school's P&C Committee said that there wasn't anything in particular that they were saving for, but wanted to generally give a boost to the school's budget.
"We're selling clothes at five dollars a bag. I don't think we have anything specific in mind and there's no set target, we're just grateful for anything," she said.
Responses have already been promising, with plenty of donations coming in, although Ms Ford encouraged people to look closely at what they were donating before handing it in.
"Yeah, we have a spare room half-full and another pile at the back," said Ms Ford.
"Our biggest thing is if you wouldn't give it to a friend, don't donate it. No stains, no rips. It has to be clean. We're accepting clothing, shoes and accessory items as well as schoolbags."
Donations will be accepted for the immediate future ahead of the eventual sale.
The school's P&C are currently hoping to hold a clothing sale in City Park sometime in November, with a barbecue as an extra incentive. Eager op-shoppers can pay $5 to fill a bag with anything that takes their fancy.
While a specific date hasn't been set, Ms Ford was confident they would be setting up the sale in November ahead of the year's end.
"Whether they walk away with one thing or thirty, depends on what they want and what they can fit in the bag," joked Ms Ford.
Donations are currently being accepted at Bargain Buys on Banna Avenue, as a central location for donators who can't drive out to Lake Wyangan to donate.
