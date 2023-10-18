A young Griffith artist says the advent of Sounds of Spring is adding even more gig opportunities for young musos in the area.
19-year-old singer, guitarist and songwriter Charlie Jones will be one of many acts taking to the stage for the inaugural event on October 28, calling them a boon for the local music scene.
"I think it's a boon for the whole town, providing entertainment to the masses and opportunities for young people like myself," he said.
"There seems to be more of these events occurring - nearly on a monthly basis and it's terrific. I think it highlights the strong culture we have in this city, and separates us from other regional centres which might not necessarily have that."
He will be joined by fellow performers at the event including Demi & Jessie, Alex Pietroboni, Michael Dilorenzo and the MCC Band.
All will be delivering uplifting melodies to coincide with the return of warm weather.
"Events are needed because the musical community keeps growing from generation to generation. It's good to know that if your an up and coming muso, its relatively easy to get your name out there," Mr Jones said.
"The musicians club has the young musicians award and there are a number of songwriting competitions. All of that really spurs people my age to write music."
The event is being organised by Griffith's Youth Advisory Group, made possible due to funding from the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program.
Event coordinator, Lara Rossetto said Sounds of Spring was born from the groups desire to create a new family friendly event that celebrates young people.
"We have so many talented young musicians in Griffith and we thought this would be a good way to showcase and support them," Ms Rossetto said.
"It's going to be a chilled evening with something for everyone. We've got a wide range of market stalls coming along and lots for kids of all ages to do.
"We'll have free face painting and an arts and craft station plus Henna by YAG members, a barbecue will be provided and Mr Twister will also be coming along."
Mr Jones praised the efforts of the group for organsing the event.
"The best people to organise an event for young people are young people themselves, and I believe this will attract many of them. I'm looking forward to seeing a crowd."
The free show will be held at Griffith's Memorial Gardens on October 28, from 5.00pm until 9.30pm.
