The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Youth advisory group to unveil Sounds of Spring at Memorial Gardens

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 18 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Jones (top left) says events like Sounds of Spring are a boon for young musicians in the area. Event coordinator, Lara Rossetto is looking forward to seeing plenty of people turn out for the show.
Charlie Jones (top left) says events like Sounds of Spring are a boon for young musicians in the area. Event coordinator, Lara Rossetto is looking forward to seeing plenty of people turn out for the show.

A young Griffith artist says the advent of Sounds of Spring is adding even more gig opportunities for young musos in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.