St Albans Cathedral Twilight Fair to aid rising church costs

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 18 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:39am
St Albans Dean, the Very Reverend Thomas Leslie, says the event is the church's major annual financial supportter. Picture by Allan Wilson
For some 40 years St Albans Cathedral has been well supported by the annual twilight fair and amid the cost of living, this years will be all the more important to the outlet.

