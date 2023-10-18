For some 40 years St Albans Cathedral has been well supported by the annual twilight fair and amid the cost of living, this years will be all the more important to the outlet.
St Albans Dean, the Very Reverend Thomas Leslie, said the event is the major annual fundraiser for the church and with the cost of operations increasing steadily, community support will be more welcome than ever.
"It's the biggest event that brings in funds to maintain the upkeep of the church as well as afford electricity, water, phone bills and other costs. Our doors are always open and the lights are always on which adds to that" Father Thomas said.
"Of course, the cost of living affects everyone - including our parishioners. Sunday plate donations have been steady at best but every little bit is always much appreciated.
READ MORE
"Our fete has been going since the 1970s and has always been an integral boost for us, with so much work that goes into it. It's also well supported by the community.
"It takes many months of work, with second hand books alone having been collected since April. There's probably around 20 to 30 volunteers who make it work behind the scenes. It's always special."
The St Alban's Cathedral Twilight Fair will feature cakes and biscuits, plants, jams and produce, books, a raffle, art auction, coffee, barbecue, trash and treasure and a Christmas stall.
"We're also looking forward to having the Griffith Town Band return after not being able to have them for some years," Father Thomas said.
It will be held on Friday October 27 from 5pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.