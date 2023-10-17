Putting homelessness in the spotlight

Did you know homelessness is a real issue in Griffith and surrounding areas?
The word homeless may conjure up images of someone sleeping rough on the street or in the CBD.
While this is something seen quite often in places like Sydney and Melbourne, that is not always the case in places like Griffith, Leeton or Narrandera.
However, that doesn't mean people living here aren't dealing with homelessness.
Some can be found living in their car or sleeping rough in a toilet, a hidden spot in a park or even on the banks of the Murrumbidgee River.
Imagine this in the depths of a hot summer or cold winter.
Others are relying on sleeping on a friends floor or couch.
Still more are in refuges.
Then there are those on the brink of losing everything. Domestic and family violence play a big role in the cause of homelessness in the MIA, so too does mental health and the cost-of-living.
Just because we can't see it right in our faces doesn't mean it isn't an issue.
The same goes for solving the problem. Digging our heads in the sand and pretending nothing is wrong is of no help.
That is where The Salvation Army is hoping the community can help. The Murrumbidgee homelessness team is always looking for ways to connect to help people in these situations, but also with people who may have a unique idea that could help.
If that person is you, Michelle Kilgower is the one to speak with. She can be reached at michelle.kilgower@salvationarmy.org.au
You never know, one idea could lead to big things and big help.
Talia Pattison
Acting editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.