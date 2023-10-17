New data has shown a huge increase in the number of young women and people from diverse backgrounds getting into Australia's agriculture industry, with a 30 per cent increase since 2006.
The latest 'Regional Champions and Changemakers' report by Westpac has shown a massive change in the number of young people in agriculture, with a 30 per cent increase in people aged 25 to 29.
The analysis of census data shows that the number of young women working in agriculture has also increased by 42 per cent from 2008 - making up almost half of bachelor-degree qualified workers as well.
Meg Brown, an agronomist from Elders Griffith said that she noticed the change happening while in university.
"While I was in uni, about half to 60 per cent of my class that graduated with me were female ... There's definitely a rise," she said.
"I don't necessarily think it's a coincidence. For a lot of people, I think agriculture is enticing because it's a marriage between the science aspect - which is a driving force for analytical people but it's also working with people and that connecting side."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Brown added that the barriers for women in agriculture had changed and eroded over time, and encouraged any young women interested in the industry to take a chance.
"For me, the biggest one was going from Sydney and coming out to Griffith. I was worried that there might be a stigma, but if anything, it might be seen as a strength ... I think it depends on the team you have around you. If you have a good community around you and support, you see the attitude that surrounds you," she said.
"I think my advice would just be to give yourself the opportunity to go for it. If you see a spot for yourself and wonder if it's a possibility, try it."
She shared the first advice she ever got from a grower, which she has carried with her since.
"There's never a problem necessarily, there's just a solution you haven't found yet."
Surveys done by Westpac since the report have highlighted a need to expand networks and relationships, and further pathways for young people to take on leadership roles. As a response, the company has promised to organise networking and training events in regional NSW.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.