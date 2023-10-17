The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Music students from across the region got to enjoy two days of playing and rehearsing together through Bandlink

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated October 18 2023 - 12:51pm, first published October 17 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhys Thomas, Flynn Bunn, Xanthe Johnson, Brett Russell and Luke Ramsey. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Rhys Thomas, Flynn Bunn, Xanthe Johnson, Brett Russell and Luke Ramsey. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Schools from across the region have united at Griffith East over the last two days, under the power of music through the Bandlink program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.