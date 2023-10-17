Schools from across the region have united at Griffith East over the last two days, under the power of music through the Bandlink program.
The Bandlink program brought together promising young band students from Griffith East Public School, Hillston Central School, Murrumbidgee Regional High School, West Wyalong Public School and Henry Lawson High School in Grenfell for two days of workshops and practising together.
Teacher Rhys Thomas has been overseeing the program from Griffith East Public School.
"It raises their musicianship. A lot of the kids don't get the chance to work with professionals or play in a large group like this, so it raises their individual standard and they get to learn some new music," he said.
"There's tutors and conductors from all around NSW. It's a big thing."
Regional Arts Co-ordinator Cheryl Walker said she was especially impressed with the technical skills already on display from the musicians.
"There's such a broad mix here, there's kids that have performed at the Sydney Opera House, right through to kids who just started a few months ago," she said.
"I'm really surprised by the standard that the kids have produced right from the start."
Xanthe Johnson has been with the Griffith East Public School band for around five years, but this is her first time in the Bandlink workshops.
"It's really good to experience a band of different age groups," she said.
"I think music in general is a good skill to have. It opens a lot of opportunities, you can meet heaps of different groups."
Brett Russell has done Bandlink for eight years, and encouraged others to take the leap and get involved if they were interested.
"It's a really good way to experience a band without having to travel six hours ... Just embrace it and go along for the ride."
