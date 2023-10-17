The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

14 students take part in Moorambilla Voices camp, Riversong Gala in Dubbo

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated October 18 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Over a dozen students from the area have reflected on completing their second residency camp with Moorambilla Voices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.