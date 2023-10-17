Over a dozen students from the area have reflected on completing their second residency camp with Moorambilla Voices.
Some 14 students from Griffith North Public School, MRHS Griffith site, Marian Catholic College, St Mary's Yoogali and Barellan Central School displayed their talents at the camp in preparation for the Riversong 2023 Gala performance at the Dubbo Regional Theatre late last month.
They joined 244 children from 22 local government areas who took to the stage for the sold out show that receiving standing ovations.
Griffith North Public School's Vincent Cabrera called it a thrilling experience.
"At Moorambilla I worked hard, made friends and learnt lots of new things like choreography and how to read sheet music," he said.
His father Cesar also served as a volunteer supervisor said it was an amazing opportunity for the local youngsters involved.
"It gave children from all over rural NSW the experience of learning and training in vocals, dance and art by professionals with world exposure."
MRHS Griffith site's Lesley Lemato believes the experience allowed him to grow as a performer.
"I can sing better and play Taiko better. The residential camps are fun. Our performances in Dubbo were great."
Taryn Field from Marion Catholic College said learning to play the Taiko drum was the highlight for her.
"I was able to let all my emotions out at the end of the day. I enjoyed learning the dance and I'm excited to show what I've learned. I really enjoyed singing with the choir because, in the end, it sounded incredible."
The students were offered positions in the program following two days of workshops held by Moorambilla Voices co founder Michelle Leonard OAM in July this year.
Soroptimist International Griffith facilitate the workshops which supported three local girls to attend the program.
"We recognise the value of the inclusive and connected work that happens in the Moorambilla Voices Program and the difference it can make in developing a growth mindset in our youth, SI Griffith president Libby Trembath said.
