Water pressure in Darlington Point will get an advancement as council plans to install a new water main for the $4.5 million Young Street subdivision.
An approximate cost of $300,000 has been tallied for the water main, budgeted in council's operation plan.
Discussion took place at the September meeting of Murrumbidgee Council over water pressure issues in the township and the need to strengthen them to accommodate the future expansion of the water reticulation system to incorporate the 55 lot project.
It was noted present utilities are insufficient for the town, and adding the subdivision will significantly worsen water pressure unless the mains are improved.
Council's identified a solution in its Integrated Water Cycle Management Plan involving duplicating or replacing the network and constructing a new pipeline along Britt's Road into Young Street.
The proposal would incorporate dead ends within the existing network, with the design to include blank tees where connections could be made in the future.
Council could then later commission the network and make a decision at that time whether to proceed with connecting one or both of the dead end lines.
"This is a prudent balance between the urgency of getting the new line commissioned and managing any risks associated with connecting the existing lines," council's report noted.
But during the meeting, Cr Robert Curphey said he felt valves as opposed to blank tees would be a better solution.
"That way if we ever need to flush the main water connector in future you can," Cr Curphey said.
"What we don't want is to have to spend additional money rejigging things down the track."
The proposed pipeline will run from the reservoir to Britt's Road, extending to Tiddalik Wetlands Reserve and north to Young Street, with a potential southern connection on Britt's Road.
Council forecasts the pipeline should be operational by early 2024 for the issuance of Young Street subdivision lot certificates.
