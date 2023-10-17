The Area News
New water main tabled $4.5M Young Street subdivision powers on

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
October 17 2023 - 4:15pm
Work on the Young Street subdivision is fairing well, with discussion over a water main and strengthening existing water pressure in the township tabled at a council meeting last month. Picture supplied
Water pressure in Darlington Point will get an advancement as council plans to install a new water main for the $4.5 million Young Street subdivision.

