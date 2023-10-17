Two Griffith businesses took out top gongs in the Business NSW Riverina-Murray division at the weekend.
Fluid Engineering took the prize for excellence in micro-business at the awards at Albury's Entertainment Centre on October 13, while Calabria Family Wines Group was named the winner of excellence in large business.
The excellence in micro business category recognises an outlet able to demonstrate specific strategies implemented to achieve business success, recognising those with less than five employees and have been trading for over 24 months.
Fluid Engineering was up against other players such as Borambola Wines and Border Customs and Shipping.
Located on Bridge Road, the family owned and run enterprise provides pumping solutions, partnering with manufacturers of the Australian made Ornel Axial flow and vertical turbine pumps for water transfer operations which have capacities of between five and five hundred megalitres per day.
Manager John Sillis said he and his team are over the moon about the achievement.
"We were pretty elated when we heard the news," Mr Sillis said.
"We're very proud of our little operation and its great to share it with the team as well as our vital supply partners who are so important for micro businesses. Everything we do is based on supporting Australian manufacturing and jobs.
"We're also very thankful to our customers who are a huge part of what we do, as well as the Griffith Business Chamber which is doing a fantastic job giving support and helping local businesses along."
"We would like to dedicate this achievement to our wonderful team, the businesses that we partner with and the businesses that support our endeavours," he said.
Meanwhile, Calabria Family Wines sales and marketing director Andrew Calabria said the winery is thrilled with its accolade.
"I was very surprised because the finalist list was so impressive; we were up against a lot of strong businesses," Mr Calabria said.
"It's a great award because it puts us out there. We've won awards for our wines but to receive this for our operations is outstanding. It's great to recognise all aspects of our winery," he said.
"A huge thank-you to our staff over our long history, as well as the Griffith community."
Both businesses will now progress on to the state awards in Sydney on November 9.
