Leagues Panthers and Exies Eagles take GDCA Fourth Grade victories

By Liam Warren
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 12:20pm
The Leagues Panthers made the best possible start to their Fourth Grade title defence with a 105-run win over Hanwood.

