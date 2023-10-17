The Leagues Panthers made the best possible start to their Fourth Grade title defence with a 105-run win over Hanwood.
It was a strong start at the top of the order, with Reif Leach (46) falling just short of a fifty before he fell to the bowling of Rory Lasscock (2/16).
While Harrison Palmer (13), Eamon Hill (16) and Jonty Conlan (29*) got starts, it was a fifty to Esther Sanson (50*) that elevated the Panthers to 6/193 off 25 overs.
Thomas Bray (22) and Bradley Whitworth (29) got starts by tight bowling from William Ruggeri (2/6), and Palmer (2/10) helped Leagues come away a big win.
RELATED
Meanwhile, the Eagles were able to make a strong start to their season with a 106-run victory over Coro.
Jake Suine (27), Lachlan Spry (50 ret.) and Nate Hayllar (48) were able to get the Eagles to 5/178 off their 25 overs. Josh Taprell (18) led the resistance from the Cougars but the bowling of Suine (3/12) and Ben Spry (2/13) restricted the Coro side to 72.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.